Herschelle Gibbs, Owais Shah and Manoj Prabhakar apply for Indian women's coach job

Herschelle Gibbs, Owais Shah and Manoj Prabhakar

With just four more days remaining before the deadline [December 14] to apply for the Indian women's cricket team head coach's post, the BCCI received three applications yesterday.

It is learnt that former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs, former England batsman Owais Shah and ex-India speedster Manoj Prabhakar have applied for the top job.

Ramesh Powar, who was interim coach till the T20 World Cup, is yet to re-apply for the job. T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana had recently written to the BCCI, appealing for Powar to be retained.

