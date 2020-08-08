He's stingy with me, generous with others

My boyfriend is cheap when it comes to spending money on me, and extremely generous with everyone else. I found this out only a few weeks ago when I heard about what he had been spending on gifts for some of his relatives. I haven't confronted him because I don't really care about where he spends his money, but it bothers me a little because it implies that I am not worth spending any money on. Should I be worried about this? Does it mean he is not very serious about this relationship and doesn't want to waste money on something that won't last?

If you aren't concerned about where he spends his money, this shouldn't bother you as much as it clearly does. If he isn't being as generous with you as you expect him to be, why not ask him and clear the air? Maybe he doesn't expect you to ask for something generous precisely because you show no interest in anything related to money. Why presume his decision is based on a lack of seriousness about your relationship? Don't let this turn into a bigger issue that it ought to be. Nip it in the bud and speak to him about it.

The girl I am dating used to text me constantly until earlier this week. I checked all my messages and can't understand where I have said anything to stop her from communicating like this. It's unlike her because she used to share all kinds of things with me and stopped abruptly. How do I understand if she won't tell me what the problem is?

Why not give her the time and space to tell you what the problem is, assuming it's you? If you think you have done something wrong, say it. If you don't think you have, say that too, and ask for clarity. Tell her why you are worried and add that she can take as much time as she needs to open up whenever she is ready to do so.

