Hexa Squash clinch Jr League title

Jan 16, 2019, 11:36 IST | A Correspondent

Adish Kancharia and Tanish Vaidhya turned the tide for Hexa Squash, winning their respective ties against Dev Sharma and Kavya Anand, to get a 9-6 lead

After their dominating performance against Lightning Strokes, Hexa Squash put up an all-round show again to defeat Royal Strikers 11-7 in the final of the 2nd Platinum Corp Super Squash Jr League at the JVPG Club, Juhu.

In the final, which is decided by the first team to win 11 games, Arin Khot started the match on a positive note for Hexa Squash, winning 11-5, 4-11, 11-5 to give his team a 2-1 lead.

Adish Kancharia and Tanish Vaidhya turned the tide for Hexa Squash, winning their respective ties against Dev Sharma and Kavya Anand, to get a 9-6 lead. In the final tie, Hriday Rajani beat Kavanpal Kohli of Royal Strikers 9-11, 11-8, 11-6 to win seal the title for Hexa.

