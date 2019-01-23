Hexi Bicycles: Campus Cycle System For Parul University

culture

With the intention of providing a student-friendly smart campus, Parul University, acting in collaboration with Hexi will be launching its very own campus cycle system

With the intention of providing a student-friendly smart campus, Parul University acting in collaboration with Hexi will be launching its very own campus cycle system. Hexi mobility a private company providing short distance transportation solutions across the nation, and now will be expanding its venture at the Parul University, Vadodara campus. The inaugural ceremony is scheduled on the 21st of January.riding a bicycle will be able to rent a bicycle at lower cost through Online App. This initiative will not only encourage users to rely less on conventional vehicles but also will promote health and physical well-being among all stakeholders. Mr Mukesh Pathak, CEO, Gujarat Nature Conservation Society will be inaugurating this service.

The environment-friendly bicycles feature a unique craft, including a GPS tracking system that will ensure continuous safety of the students. Other features include the smart lock system, adjustable saddles suiting everyone, study basket and puncture proof tyres.

Above all, one of the most significant benefits from these cycles is how they will allow the students to always be healthy and punctual. “I believe Punctuality is one of the key elements for each and every student, so keeping in mind the need for our students to always be punctual, these Hexi bikes will provide a fun and healthy solution for students to be in time,” said Dr Parul Patel, Managing Trustee of the University.

The Hexi ports have already been set up all over the University campus and have begun attracting the students. Parul University will be equipped with 100 bicycles, which will be linking the entire 150-acre campus.

The University has already begun enhancing its cycle tracks as they will be in much more usage than the roads. Scanning the smart QR code featured on the bike allows students to unlock the bicycles using their Hexi account for a nominal payment done through a digital wallet or credit card. This initiative will not only encourage users to rely less on conventional vehicles but also will promote health and physical well-being among all stakeholders.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates