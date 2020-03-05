Hey Deepika Padukone! There's a doll version of your Rani Padmaavati you cannot miss

The kind of things hardcore fans can do for their favourite stars cannot be explained in mere words. We all know how crazy they can get at times. And the latest actress to be showered with so much love is Deepika Padukone.

A picture that has been posted by one of her fans on Twitter shows a doll version of her character from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. Bifurcating her look from the film with the doll, it seems whoever made this has nailed and aced the nuances and beauty of the look. Given how emotional Padukone is, this is surely going to bring tears of joy in her eyes.

Take a look:

Padmaavat still remains one of the biggest blockbusters of her career and a performance to remember for. For all those who were missing her on the celluloid, given how selective she became about scripts and characters, she now has as many as four films coming up. She will first gear up for 83, which will be followed by the remake of The Intern with Rishi Kapoor, a drama with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and a film on the iconic character of The Mahabharata, Draupadi which will be made in multiple parts.

