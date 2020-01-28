Hey Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan has something to say about your dance!

Hrithik Roshan who began his journey two decades ago in the industry has never left the audience without a wow moment be it his performance as an actor or skills as a dancer.

In a recent interview, when Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were asked who was the best dancer between some big names in Bollywood and Hrithik Roshan, the duo unanimously said Hrithik Roshan and Varun added, "Hrithik Roshan has a feel in his dance."

Hrithik Roshan broke the Internet in the song Ghungroo from his last movie WAR with the hook step and it instantly became everyone's favorite and was trending across platforms.

Hrithik had a super successful 2019 with two back to back releases, first with Super 30 where he essayed the role of Anand Kumar and received a lot of appreciation for his performance.

Immediately after that, fans saw Hrithik in an entirely different avatar as Kabir in WAR. His transformation from Super 30 to WAR shook the world and garnered a lot of appreciation for the actor.

Hrithik Roshan's last movie WAR became the highest-grossing movie of 2019, collecting over 300 crores at the box office.

