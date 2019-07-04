Hey, I didn't Meena to hurt you!

cricket-world-cup

Player of the Match, Rohit, met her and even spend time discussing the injury after the end of the game.

Rohit presents an autographed hat to Indian fan Meena

Birmingham: Rohit Sharma's knock of 104 against Bangladesh had a total of five sixes and one of those went on to hit a fan in the stands at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

BCCI shared pictures from Rohit's interaction with the fan on their Twitter handle and wrote: "She is Meena. She was hit by a ball when Rohit Sharma hit a six. After the game, she was presented with an autographed hat."

The Men in Blue rode on a brilliant 104 from Rohit — his fourth century in this edition of the showpiece event — to post 314-9 in their allotted 50 overs.

Not to forget the brilliant comeback from Mustafizur Rahman as he finished with a fifer.

