Hey Suhana Khan, what's with those quirky expressions?

In case you didn't know, Suhana Khan had kept her Instagram account private for a while before making it public a few days ago. Her last post on the platform was a beautiful picture with her siblings, AbRam Khan and Aryan Khan.

And now, after a gap of almost three months, she has finally posted a picture for her fans and followers and they all are likely to wonder what's with those quirky expressions. Well, given she's an actor and has been doing theater for a while, the expressions seem to be justified.

Take a look right here:

View this post on Instagram ð¥± A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) onMar 14, 2020 at 7:31am PDT

She has already acted in the short film, The Grey Part Of Blue and to all those who have just begun following Khan, here's a promo of the film she shared last year:

View this post on Instagram @theodoregimeno â¤ï¸ A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) onSep 28, 2019 at 1:30pm PDT

Well, her friends from college keep sharing her pictures and videos on Instagram but we hope she becomes equally active on the platform.

