Hey Suhana Khan, what's with those quirky expressions?
Suhana Khan took to her Instagram account and shared a collage of two pictures and we wonder what's with those quirky expressions!
In case you didn't know, Suhana Khan had kept her Instagram account private for a while before making it public a few days ago. Her last post on the platform was a beautiful picture with her siblings, AbRam Khan and Aryan Khan.
And now, after a gap of almost three months, she has finally posted a picture for her fans and followers and they all are likely to wonder what's with those quirky expressions. Well, given she's an actor and has been doing theater for a while, the expressions seem to be justified.
She has already acted in the short film, The Grey Part Of Blue and to all those who have just begun following Khan, here's a promo of the film she shared last year:
Well, her friends from college keep sharing her pictures and videos on Instagram but we hope she becomes equally active on the platform.
