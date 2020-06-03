'Hi Sweetie', write Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt on Instagram as the sisters indulge in some fun!

Bollywood celebrities are taking out different means and methods to keep themselves and their fans entertained during this lockdown for the last two months. Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt have shared glimpses of their inner world and how the siblings spend time at home with each other.

In her recent Instagram post, Shaheen Bhatt shared an adorable picture of herself and Alia Bhatt where the sisters could be seen saying 'Hi Sweetie' to each other as they pose separated by a pane of glass, touching the tips of their noses against it.

Have a look at their picture right here:

Mother Soni Razdan commented on the post with a pair of three pink hearts. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote- "Too too cute" (sic) followed by three red hearts. And a majority of the fan clubs of Alia Bhatt commented with multiple hearts on this adorable picture.

Alia Bhatt, in fact, recently shared a picture on her Instagram account where she shared how she has changed and transformed 60 days after being locked in. And fans and everyone couldn't stop raving about her new hair cut that made her look a lot prettier. Did you see this?:

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Alia Bhatt

The actress was last seen in films like Gully Boy and Kalank. 2020 was all set to be the most crucial and arguably the biggest year of her career as she had one massive film lined-up after another with one massive filmmaker after another. Her first release of the year was supposed to be Sadak 2, which would have been her first collaboration with her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who would return to direction after 22 years.

Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur, the drama was slated to release on July 10. Her next release was supposed to be Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, where she gets to essay the role of the eponymous character. This was slated to open on September 11. And of course, December 4 was the release date of Brahmastra, a Superhero trilogy that unites her with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. For 2021, the beginning of the year was supposed to see the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR, with Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, and Junior NTR. And last but not the least, the man who launched her with Student of the Year in 2012, Karan Johar, casts her again in his magnum opus, Takht.

Starring Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor as well, this period drama was planned to release on December 24, 2021. Let's see how many of these films get postponed and how many release on time!

