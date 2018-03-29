Hichki at box office: Rani Mukerji's film rakes in Rs 20 crore in just five days

Maneesh Sharma, the producer of Hichki, is delighted with the overwhelming audience response



Rani Mukerji in Hichki

Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki is enjoying a good run at the box office having collected over Rs 20 crore in just five days. According to the producers, the project had recovered its cost even before the release, through "non-theatrical revenue aperture".

Maneesh Sharma, the producer of the film, is delighted with the overwhelming audience response. "Such reaction is truly humbling. We backed a film that was raising important social message and could affect genuine social change... The Rs 20 crore budget inclusive of all costs was recovered before the film released at the theatres through non-theatrical revenue aperture," he said in a statement.

"The success of Hichki gives us a lot of confidence to produce such universally appealing subjects that can touch the hearts of audiences worldwide," he added. In the film, Rani Mukerji plays the character of Naina Mathur who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome, that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. Hichki is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

