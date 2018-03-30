Hichki box office collection: Rani Mukerji's film earns 26.10 crore in week 1

Rani Mukerji's film, Hichki based on Tourette Syndrome has done decent business at the box office in its first week



Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji’s high content film Hichki has registered a phenomenal week one of 26.10 crore nett! The film not only managed to hold but grew from strength to strength through the week with its seventh-day collections astonishingly beating its first-day number! On Thursday, Hichki collected 3.40 crore nett while day one was at 3.30 crore nett - a feat that indicates the unanimous love for the film with a strong social message.

Riding on incredible word of mouth, the film beat regular trending on weekdays that generally see collections dip. Such outstanding trending ensures that the film will put up a solid show in its second weekend! Rani Mukerji's Hichki is receiving widespread love across all age-groups due to the fantastic content on offer for audiences. The sensitive, socially relevant film has been given two thumbs up by the audiences and critics alike.

Rani plays the character of Naina Mathur who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. Yash Raj Films' Hichki focuses on turning disadvantages into opportunities, staring down challenges that life throws at one and ultimately winning over them.

Hichki is also a subtle reminder about discrimination that exists in our society and has become a part of our daily lives. It highlights this through the story of Naina, who faces discrimination from our society that firmly believes she cannot be a teacher because of her disorder. Progressive, brave and positive, the movie is about the power of will and determination. Hichki salutes the unsung efforts dedicated teachers make and their life-changing impact on their students.

Hichki has been directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma.

