Hichki director Siddharth P Malhotra shaves 40 kilos
Siddharth P Malhotra chronicles going from fat to fit, for the fourth time.
Anyone who has battled the bulge will vouch that incidents that hit closer to home work as motivators to start an active lifestyle. For Hichki director Siddharth P Malhotra, it was his inability to seamlessly work on his web series Kaafir in high altitudes that served as a trigger. "We had landed for the shoot and I realised that even reaching the hotel from the airport was difficult because I weighed 127 kilos. If I have to direct my film, things must change. If I couldn't even walk properly for two minutes, how would I lead the cast?" says the director, who shaved off 40 kilos.
Apart from his trainer, Malhotra owes his transformation to Rohit Roy, who gave him a regimen to follow. "I was on a diet and I walked 10,000 steps a day. Four months into this programme, I hit the gym. When you lose weight, you develop loose skin. Gradually, when you notice how clothes fit and get compliments, you are further motivated. I have lost about 30 kilos three times, only to gain it all back. I don't want that to happen again. It is a challenge to make the healthy food taste as good as junk food. And [nutritionist] Jaydeep Bhuta made sure that I lose weight and still eat my favourite foods."
