Hichki was supposed to be male-centric, says director Siddharth P Malhotra

Rani Mukerji in Hichki

Hichki director Siddharth P Malhotra revealed that the film, which stars Rani Mukerji in the lead, was initially supposed to be male centric. Hichki, which released last Friday, features the actor as a teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome. Malhotra said he was working on the script for nearly five years before he narrated it to producer Aditya Chopra, who in turn, suggested he narrate the story to Maneesh Sharma.



Siddharth P Malhotra

The director said he arrived at the decision to cast a female protagonist when Sharma came up with the idea of flipping the script around. "Maneesh called me and said, 'What if we change the character to female? Because it was always a male centric film, never female centric'. For five years, I was looking for heroes in my mind. At that point, I was like, 'Where did the heroine come from?' But I went back and thought about it, looked at the script, and finally made the changes. Today we are celebrating the success," he said.

