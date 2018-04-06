Hidden Figures to be adapted into TV series

The movie was based on a similarly titled book by Margot Lee Shetterly that told the real-life story of the black women mathematicians who were key players in the early days of the American space program



A still from Hidden Figures

Hidden Figures, a 2016 film starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae will reportedly be adapted into a television series by National Geographic. The project is said to be in the early stages of development, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The movie was based on a similarly titled book by Margot Lee Shetterly that told the real-life story of the black women mathematicians who were key players in the early days of the American space program.

