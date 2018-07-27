High Court agrees with government: Fulfil all 3 conditions for state quota seat

Final order makes completion of Stds X and XII from state board and submission of domicile certificate must for medical/dental admission

If you want a medical or dental seat in Maharashtra under the 85 per cent state quota, you will have to fulfil all three conditions — Stds X and XII from state board and domicile certificate.

The Bombay HC passed the final order in the case yesterday, upholding the state's decision to make all three mandatory for those seeking admission under the quota.

Triple trouble

The legal trouble began after the first round of MBBS admissions. A few students moved the HC against Directorate of Medical Education and Research's (DMER's) new regulation of making all three conditions mandatory for admission under the quota. Until the last academic year, only two needed to be fulfilled — domicile certificate and clearing either Std X or Std XII from state board.

In response to the challenge by a few, another set of candidates and their parents had moved HC with their intervention supporting the new regulation.

A sigh of relief

Dr Subodh Sirur, legal consultant for parents supporting the state, said, "Those who have done either Std X or XII from state board had challenged the state's power to make such rules, in particular clause 4.5, which said Std X from Maharashtra is compulsory in addition to the qualifying exam of Std XII and domicile Certificate.

They'd said Std X from state board should not be mandatory. The court, however, said the state did have the power to frame such rules. Their lawyer asked for a stay to approach SC. But since careers of those fulfilling the eligibility were at stake, HC did not grant it."

"We are happy admissions will finally begin and it will be a fair process," said Sudha Shenoy, a parent in favour of the state's new regulation. Saying the admission pro-cess will restart from Friday, DMER director Dr Praveen Shingare said, "With this development, 200 students will be out of the process. This will give more chances to students from the state."

