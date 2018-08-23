High Court asks state government to set up SIT in each district to probe minors' rape, murder

crime

Taking suo motu cognisance of the recent rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Uttarkashi district, the court ordered setting up of SITs in all districts to investigate such cases against minor girls

Representational image

Concerned over rising crime against children, the Uttarakhand High Court has asked the state government to set up special investigation teams in all districts to probe into the cases of rape and murder of minor girls.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the recent rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Uttarkashi district, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Rajiv Sharma and Justice Manoj Tiwari ordered on Wednesday setting up of SITs in all districts to investigate such cases against minor girls.

The bench directed the government to constitute SITs for all 13 districts of the state within 48 hours.

It said the SITs would not only be useful in speedy probe into the crime against children but would also help in preventing such crimes by being vigilant.

The court directed that each district's SIT would be headed by a senior superintendent of police or superintendent of police-rank officer and would comprise an assistant superintendent of police, a police inspector, a woman inspector, a psychologist or a psychiatric counsellor and a woman social worker, the court said.

The minor was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and killed by four men in Bhakra village of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi last week. A case has been registered in this regard following protests by locals.

The incident had sparked protests in Uttarakhand with the markets in Uttarkashi and Chinyalisaur keeping their shutters down yesterday. Even the priests at the Himalayan shrine of Gangotri had registered their protest yesterday by not performing any 'pujas' on the banks of the Ganga till 1 PM.

Opposition Congress had threatened to hit the streets if the guilty were not brought to justice within a week.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever