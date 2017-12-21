High Court orders probe into Delhi ashram that illegally confined girls, women

The Delhi High Court yesterday ordered a CBI probe into an ashram in north Delhi where girls and women were allegedly kept in illegal confinement

The Delhi High Court yesterday ordered a CBI probe into an ashram in north Delhi where girls and women were allegedly kept in illegal confinement. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the CBI Director to set up a special investigation team forthwith and seize all records pertaining to FIRs lodged in connection with alleged rape and suicides of the girls there. Yesterday, the high court had asked the police to conduct an inspection of the ashram, 'Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya' saying it was "extremely dangerous" that girls and women have been allegedly kept in illegal confinement in the name of preaching about God.



Representation pic

The high court-appointed panel has told the court that they were assaulted and confined for nearly an hour by the some ashram inmates when it went to inspect the premises On Tuesday. It also informed the court that over 100 girls were kept confined and most of them are minors. The panel alleged that the girls were in animal-like condition behind iron grills and surrounded by barbed-wire topped walls. The court had ordered that the inspection should be video-graphed and Delhi Commission for Women's chief Swati Maliwal should also accompany police.