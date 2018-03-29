High Court quashes I-T order against former SpiceJet owner Kalanithi Maran

Mar 29, 2018, 09:11 IST | Agencies

The Madras High Court set aside a 2014 Income Tax department order declaring Kalanithi Maran as the principal officer of the low-cost carrier SpiceJet and making him liable for the alleged tax dues of the company, when he owned the company

The Madras High Court set aside a 2014 Income Tax department order declaring Kalanithi Maran as the principal officer of the low-cost carrier SpiceJet and making him liable for the alleged tax dues of the company, when he owned the company.

Justice M Duraiswamy allowed a petition by Maran challenging the November 3, 2014 order of the I-T department related to various financial years when the company was under his ownership.

The I-T department had not produced any material to establish that Maran was responsible for the day-to-day affairs of SpiceJet. "The main criteria to treat a person as the principal officer is that he should have been involved in the day-to-day affairs of his company," he said.

