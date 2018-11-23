High Court upholds Vijay Mallya's fugitive tag

national

Mallya's counsel Amit Desai argued, "We are also anxious to clear the dues. We only do not want the properties to be seized by the ED, since that would then hamper the process further."

The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea filed by beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya seeking a stay on a request made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to declare him a fugitive economic offender and confiscate his properties.

The ED had filed an application before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court seeking the 'fugitive' tag for Mallya under the Fugitive Economic Offenders' Act, 2018, enabling the prosecuting agency to confiscate the accused persons' properties. Mallya had filed an application seeking a stay on this hearing till November 26.

