High drama in Mohali as transgenders carry out 'naked' protest

Representational Image

High drama was witnessed near a police station in Mohali town, adjoining Chandigarh, in Punjab on Tuesday as a number of transgenders carried out a "naked" protest.

Some of the transgenders took off their clothes on the busy road near the Mataur police station on Tuesday evening and stopped cars and other vehicles passing that way.

A few of them then climbed on the bonnets and roof of cars and carried out their protest. As onlookers were shocked by the naked protest, police, including women police officials, rushed to the spot to remove the transgenders from there.

However, the protesters refused to move and continued for a few minutes. The transgenders were protesting against an alleged "fake news" published in a daily newspaper that members of their community were way-laying motorists and people on the airport road and extorting money.

The protesters also damaged some of the private cars. Police did not register a case immediately.

