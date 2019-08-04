High on Hong Kong

food

One of the island's top bars share six of their best-selling cocktails in a limited-edition menu at a Bandra restaurant

Arlene Wong and Tink Aira Chan will be serving six of their bar's most popular cocktail to date

Considered one of the hippest watering holes in Hong Kong, The Pontiac has been wooing patrons with their unique concoctions and quirky decor. Tonight, Tink Aira Chan and Arlene Wong will be serving six of their bar’s most popular cocktail to date that will showcase their style. Like the hobnail - a rye whiskey base mixed with house-made ginger syrup, lemon juice, averna, and angora bitters. "Since we are a small venue with limited space (in HK) and no kitchen, we try to focus mostly on the bar. We use flavours that are already happening inside the bottle instead of what we can do to change them. Our dope slap is a great representation of that, with pisco, giffard banana liqueur, laphroaig, lemon juice, lemon oil, and Regan’s orange bitters," the duo tells us. Other cocktails on offer include my name is nobody, a spicy hot-take on the classic negroni, the sweet and tart rum-based snake sour, a neon-blue gin and absinthe concoction called heisenberg, and the rainbow maker, which mixes a shot of Jameson with Budweiser, and is infused overnight with pickle.



Heisenberg and Snake Sour

"The only ingredient that we are bringing from HK that we could not source in Mumbai is averna. It’s an amaro from Sicily that has rich notes of tobacco and cocoa and is a vital component. We are looking forward to getting to know the cool local ingredients Mumbaikars are using in their kitchens and bar programmes,” the duo adds.

While back in Hong Kong, a lot of local brands are popping up, making drinks using ingredients that have been infused, redistilled, clarified, carbonated or any combination of the above and batched before service is a trend that's catching on worldwide, they tell us. "We are also noticing more guest shifts than ever as well as extracurricular events such as hiking and cycling rides. A more proactive and health-conscious hospitality community is the future," they add.



The Hobnail and the Dope Slap

The Honk Kong outlet is also known for its retro rock-n-roll vibe and quirky decor, which is why the Bandra restaurant will also echo of their style, with neon lights, feather boas, a disco ball, and pride flags. "The décor back home portrays an organic evolution of a bar well lived in. We often refer to ourselves as a black disco ball - we are dark and rugged like a proper dive bar with all the colour and magical facets that reflect off a disco ball. Neon lighting is part of our aesthetic with our huge sign that hangs outside our front doors as well as our "show me your tips" neon inside. This is our playful way to encouraging the guest to leave a gratuity. The feather boas and pride flag reflects a celebration of equal rights and independence as acceptance is one of the many things we advocate and strive for," says owner Beckaly Franks tells us.

They leave budding bartenders and those vying for a spot in the hospitality industry with one piece of advice - you don’t become a pilot overnight. "You must first go to school and learn all the required material and only then are you allowed to put in the hours," they conclude.

Till: Today

At: Olive Bar & Kitchen, 14, Union Park, Bandra West

Call: 43408229

