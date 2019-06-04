High on shopping

things-to-do

A rooftop flea market in Juhu promises to be a thrill fest for shoppers

Representational Image

De-stress over on the weekend with some retail therapy at a flea market in Juhu. Hosted by The Juhu Studio (TJS), the market is being held at a rooftop studio and includes an array of stalls and activities. From a range of handicrafts, hand-made products and skin care essentials to a diet food stall, caricature painting booth and tattoo making, TJS Flea aims at bringing everything under one roof. Exhibitors include a list of budding brands. Gayatree Joshi, a tattoo artist, will be donating her proceeds to buy paint for rural schools, and Bhushan Harish, a mentalist and magician, will be showing of a few tricks and magic routines.

“The two-day flea market is a celebration of shopaholics, and also ideal for budding entrepreneurs who need an apt platform to exhibit their creativity and art,” shares Sagar Shende, festival director and founder of TJS.

On: June 8 and 9, 11 am to 9 pm

At: The Juhu Studio, 1st Floor, Janki House, Juhu.

CALL 9920236355

Entry: Rs 50

