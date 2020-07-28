High-rises must cooperate in the COVID-19 fight

The focus is now on high-rises in the city, with the BMC giving an added push to see that COVID-19 rules are followed in buildings We have seen COVID-19 patterns across the city. There were some cases through those who had returned to Mumbai from abroad. Then, we saw mammoth growth in the slums. Now, we see so many cases in high-rises across Mumbai, with many cases in SoBo.

The civic authorities are undertaking a poster campaign in buildings, educating people about the spread of COVID-19, how to combat it and ways to ensure that each member follows the rules.

While the poster campaign is a good initiative, it is vital that members put the co-operation into co-operative and start working together to ensure success. This means being one on sanitisation measures, with a brainstorming and action session on how to sanitise, when to do so and important areas where this can be done.

Enough cleaning agents and materials should be provided to building staff at the entrance. Even drivers and domestic help accessing their workplace and parking areas in these societies should be educated about the rules and given enough cleaning agents by their employers.

There is a constant battle about accessing certain floors that are sealed or closed off. Rules and regulations need to be adhered to. If a common area is closed off, the members cannot and should not pressurise the committee to open it.

A certain resident or family should not be targeted in case their domestic help has contracted the virus. Residents also need to follow the BMC's overarching advice: to keep domestic help in your homes if possible, temperature checks at the time of entry, masks, social distancing and all cleanliness precautions. Spiffy high-rises and societies most of all, stop the infighting amid the pandemic.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news