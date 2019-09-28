Highlights of Narendra Modi's speech at 74th session of UN General Assembly

On Friday, addressing the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lamented the lack of unanimity amongst the member states on the issue of terrorism, saying it hampers those very principles, that are the basis for the creation of the United Nations.

Here are the highlights of Narendra Modi's speech at UNGA:

Underlining the strength of India as a democracy, Narendra Modi during his speech at the UNGA stated that the citizens of India have given him and his government a strong mandate in the world's biggest election. "It a great honour for me to address the 74th UNGA session on behalf of 130 crore Indians. It is even more special occasion because this year the entire world is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. His message of truth and non-violence is very relevant for us even today," Prime Minister said as he began his address at the 74th UNGA session

Narendra Modi then went on to mention several developmental schemes led by his government has launched in the country, saying that the systems created out of the successful implementation of these schemes would inspire the world. "When a developing country conducts the world's biggest sanitation campaign successfully, constructs 11 crore toilets for its countrymen, then the systems that come out of it give an inspiring message to the world."

Narendra Modi mentioned the Ayushman Bharat scheme and stated, "When a developing country, runs a successful health insurance scheme, provides free treatment for 50 crore people up to a cost of Rs 5 lakh every year, then the systems which come out of it shows a new way to the world."

He also mentioned the Financial Inclusion scheme and added, "When a developing country runs world's biggest Financial Inclusion programme, opens 37 crore bank accounts for the poor people just in five years, then the systems created due to it, give faith to poor people across the world."

Narendra Modi outlined the steps being undertaken to combat climate change, including the ban on single-use plastic which is set to go come to force on Gandhi Jayanti this year. "This year the whole world is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. His message of truth and non-violence is very relevant for us even today for peace, progress, and development of the world."

India is one of the leading countries in the fight against climate change, he informed highlighting how the country has initiated the International Solar Alliance. He also invited other countries to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, launched by India during his speech at the UN Climate Action Summit.

Narendra Modi also highlighted how India plans to increase its renewable energy capacity to 450 GW in the coming years.

Narendra Modi also urged the international community to stand united against terrorism, which he described as one of the biggest challenges faced today not for any single country, but for the entire globe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opted for his staple white kurta and a navy blue jacket combo at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday. Narendra Modi received congratulatory messages and selfie requests immediately after he delivered a speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). "Congratulatory messages pour in after the UN General Assembly speech and so do the selfie requests," PMO India tweeted.

With inputs from ANI

