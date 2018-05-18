Highway stretch in Maharashtra's Beed to get CCTV cameras: Official

CCTV will be installed at 35 points on the stretch of the Solapur-Dhule national highway





Close circuit television cameras will be installed at 35 points on the stretch of the Solapur-Dhule national highway that passes through Beed district, Superintendent of Police G Shridhar said on Friday. "We believe these cameras will help us solve hit-and-run cases, especially those incidents which happen at night. We have zeroed in on 35 spots near hotels and dhabas to fix these CCTV cameras. Some cameras are already in place," the official said.



He added that these cameras will have the ability to capture registration numbers of vehicles even if they are travelling on the stretch at speeds of over 100 kilometres per hour. He said the scheme is being financed by sponsors as well as the police fund.