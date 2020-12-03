Hilarious attempts of Anirudh Sharma, the crowned social media prankster

The millennial loves carrying out pranks every now and then. The social media platform especially YouTube has a variety of Prank channels meant for laughs and gags. Joining the bandwagon is our very own influencer cum social media celebrity Anirudh Sharma. Anirudh is a suave prankster. In his YouTube channel, there are many videos wherein he has carried out pranks on his girlfriend Mrunal Panchal.

The list of pranks by Anirudh is never ending but Iguana Prank he pulled off on Mrunal garnered loads of reviews and comments to his channel. Anirudh kept a straight face throughout the video intensifying the surprise while Mrunal waited all day long for the surprise. The moment came, Mrunal was asked to open the box and damn! Her priceless reaction, she jumped off the sofa so to reveal to the viewers a beautiful green colored pet Iguana.

In addition to the Iguana prank, Anirudh went on with the prankster tag and plotted the biggest prank titled "she cheated on me, I am breaking up with her." The prank was very simple yet intense as Anirudh delves into the character, Mrunal couldn't take it anymore and as she didn't do anything, she went on repeating one statement I didn't do it. Finally the video had to stop as Mrunal and Anirudh both started crying. Indeed Anirudh is a prankster up his sleeves but his love knows no bounds. Owing to which this particular video which ended on a cute lovey-dovey note amassed whopping

2.2 M views.

Looking at Anirudh and his growing popularity as a prankster his girlfriend Mrunal also devised a prank on the same lines of breaking up. The cute relationship has blossomed in a short span of time but keeping this aside Anirudh is touted as the undisputed prankster in his Social media community.

