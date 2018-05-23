Hilarious! Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha warns not to get fooled by actress' grace and poise

Deepika Padukone's latest Instagram picture describes her relationship with golfer sister, Anisha Padukone. The post has a warning by Anisha



Deepika Padukone with her sister Anisha Padukone

Deepika Padukone's latest Instagram post is all about how sisters are with each other. You be a celebrity or a commoner, the dynamics of relationships remains the same for everyone. The hilarious meme dedicated to Deepika by her sister Anisha Padukone describes how sisters behave with each other, no matter how old they grow.

Deepika Padukone shared the post sent to her by Anisha. She immediately posted the photo and captioned it as, "After a hard day at work, this is what my little sister sends me!!! love you AP (sic)!"



This isn't it. In fact, Anisha Padukone commented on the post saying, "True story! Don't be fooled by all that grace and poise (sic)."

While Deepika is one of Bollywood's leading ladies, sister Anisha Padukone is a golfer. A few months ago, both these sisters had appeared as best friends on the chat show, BFFs With Vogue, and their camaraderie was endearing.

The leggy lass was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat with beau Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. She pleased the fashion police across the globe with her MET Gala and Cannes appearance, which garnered praises from various international institutions.

The actress has a Vishal Bhardwaj film in the pipeline alongside Irrfan Khan. However, the film is temporarily stalled due to Irrfan's ill-health. They will resume the shoot, once the actor is all hale and hearty.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Creates Ripples Internationally

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates