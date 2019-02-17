Hilarious exchange between customer and Zomato executive goes viral

national

The conversation between the customer and the Zomato executive went viral on social media after the picture was posted by someone on Reddit

In a hilarious conversation between a Zomato customer and the food delivery service, an executive has left everyone in splits. The customer on Thursday took an unconventional way to get his refund from Zomato after his food order was cancelled unexpectedly.

The cynical customer asked the Zomato executive if would he receive his refund after his food order gets cancelled. The conversation between the customer and the Zomato executive went viral on social media after the picture was posted by someone on Reddit.

The below picture shows an exchange between the customer and a Zomato delivery executive.

The executive asks the customer to place his order again and assures the customer that a refund for his earlier order would be credited into his bank account within 4-5 business days.

Notably, the exchange shows that the unidentified customer seemingly had some trust issues and as a result, the customer chooses to ask the executive this question: What if I didn't receive my refund?

However, the executive's reply to the customer just the way he wanted, has won many hearts on social media.

"Man this actually made me laugh out loud, hilarious," reads a comment on Reddit. "Zomato following promise day," says another.

