Search

Hilarious memes on 'mature bag' are doing the rounds, here's why?

Published: Jul 14, 2019, 15:40 IST | mid-day online correspondent

'Mature bag' memes, a new viral trend that has taken the internet by storm and it is hilarious!

Hilarious memes on 'mature bag' are doing the rounds, here's why?
Pic courtesy/Twitter/Amit Patel

If you have been living under a rock, a new trend has taken over the internet and it is hilarious! Social media is flooded with memes of this bag called the 'matured bag' and netizens can't keep calm about it. Just a few weeks ago,  the JCB memes became a huge hit on the Internet and now the matured bag has taken over the trend. It all started when a new video of a random guy on Youtube explains the mantra to grab attention in college. He says the bag you carry to college plays an important role to make you look attractive. He also says to look cooler, people should buy a “mature bag” and this has left the internet in splits. Check out the memes below!

So when are you getting your mature bag?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

national newshatke news

mid-day honours young achiever icons at a felicitation night

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK