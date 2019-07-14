Hilarious memes on 'mature bag' are doing the rounds, here's why?

national

'Mature bag' memes, a new viral trend that has taken the internet by storm and it is hilarious!

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Amit Patel

If you have been living under a rock, a new trend has taken over the internet and it is hilarious! Social media is flooded with memes of this bag called the 'matured bag' and netizens can't keep calm about it. Just a few weeks ago, the JCB memes became a huge hit on the Internet and now the matured bag has taken over the trend. It all started when a new video of a random guy on Youtube explains the mantra to grab attention in college. He says the bag you carry to college plays an important role to make you look attractive. He also says to look cooler, people should buy a “mature bag” and this has left the internet in splits. Check out the memes below!

Dear travellers, please do not forget your bags or other valuables behind. Be careful about your belongings while travelling. #maturebag #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/PzElWck0Al — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 12, 2019

When SHE SEES me With#maturebag ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ pic.twitter.com/Y9yvhjXCeN — Suthra sa chhora (@mrxhekhar) July 14, 2019

The #maturebag is already delivering results! Go get yours jaldi!! pic.twitter.com/BIb2si5yBH — Aakankshi Verma (@stayplush) July 12, 2019

#maturebag

How to became attractive in college pic.twitter.com/g6In3NQ3TG — Vishal Pandey (@mostVishal) July 14, 2019

The last hope of every Indian Boys #maturebag pic.twitter.com/759PBvnk1h — Ayush Vajpayee (@memermunda69) July 13, 2019

So when are you getting your mature bag?

