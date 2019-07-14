Hilarious memes on 'mature bag' are doing the rounds, here's why?
'Mature bag' memes, a new viral trend that has taken the internet by storm and it is hilarious!
If you have been living under a rock, a new trend has taken over the internet and it is hilarious! Social media is flooded with memes of this bag called the 'matured bag' and netizens can't keep calm about it. Just a few weeks ago, the JCB memes became a huge hit on the Internet and now the matured bag has taken over the trend. It all started when a new video of a random guy on Youtube explains the mantra to grab attention in college. He says the bag you carry to college plays an important role to make you look attractive. He also says to look cooler, people should buy a “mature bag” and this has left the internet in splits. Check out the memes below!
Dear travellers, please do not forget your bags or other valuables behind. Be careful about your belongings while travelling. #maturebag #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/PzElWck0Al— Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 12, 2019
My Final Hope To Impress My Crush...!#maturebag ð pic.twitter.com/6rYE6fVUs7— Shra1_Salian (@ShravanSalian4) July 13, 2019
When SHE SEES me With#maturebag ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ pic.twitter.com/Y9yvhjXCeN— Suthra sa chhora (@mrxhekhar) July 14, 2019
1st pic : without #maturebag— FUNCASM.IN (@FUN_CASM) July 14, 2019
.
2nd pic: with #maturebag pic.twitter.com/fhnoIvSSNj
The #maturebag is already delivering results! Go get yours jaldi!! pic.twitter.com/BIb2si5yBH— Aakankshi Verma (@stayplush) July 12, 2019
When you have #maturebag— Ashique à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¤¾ (@Khan__tastic) July 14, 2019
Girls to you: pic.twitter.com/bVQuqj74Pw
When you have mature bag,— Sakht_launda_420 (@420_launda) July 14, 2019
Girls be like :#maturebag pic.twitter.com/xaSnKGxmRd
#maturebag— Vishal Pandey (@mostVishal) July 14, 2019
How to became attractive in college pic.twitter.com/g6In3NQ3TG
Series of events #maturebag pic.twitter.com/PzSDNCqBMg— Manush (@Manusshh) July 14, 2019
So That's what they're playing for.— Halkat Manus â (@TheGodWhispers) July 14, 2019
Ultimate prize. #maturebag pic.twitter.com/VXQVu6DrSi
The last hope of every Indian Boys #maturebag pic.twitter.com/759PBvnk1h— Ayush Vajpayee (@memermunda69) July 13, 2019
So when are you getting your mature bag?
