Hilarious! Varun Dhawan shares a comic meme comparing him to Taimur Ali Khan

Varun Dhawan shared a funny meme on his Instagram account comparing himself to Taimur Ali Khan. The meme has a cute conversation between the two of them regarding Varun's age



Varun Dhawan and Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly paparazzi's favourite and like mother Kareena Kapoor's daily dose of gym pictures, social media has a new photo of the little munchkin every day. The little lad enjoys immense popularity. While Varun Dhawan celebrated his 31st birthday on April 24, social media was flooded with videos of the actor cutting his birthday cake on the sets of Kalank. There was also a video, wherein, his co-star Alia Bhatt wishes him and calls him a "three-year-old".

Varun Dhawan's innocence and humility always makes him feel young at heart. And, now the October actor has shared a hilarious meme on Instagram, in which, Varun and Taimur Ali Khan are conversing about former's age.

Varun: Taimur, tumhe pata hai mai 31 years ka ho gaya? (Taimur, do you know that I am 31 years old now?)

Taimur: Lekin Varun bhaiya, mujhe toh aap meri age ke lagte ho. (But brother Varun, you look my age)



Varun Dhawan shared this meme as his Instagram story

Isn't it cute, if you go anything by this meme, it shows that the little prince is in awe of Varun Dhawan.

Varun, who is the son of filmmaker David Dhawan, started his career as an assistant director to filmmaker Karan Johar in My Name Is Khan. He made his acting debut with 2012 romantic comedy Student of the Year and ever since has featured in films like Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badlapur, Dilwale, Dishoom and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Varun is currently riding high on the success of his latest release October and shooting for the upcoming film, Kalank.

View Photos: Varun Dhawan has the hottest abs to die for and these pictures are proof!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates