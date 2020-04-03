Search

Hilarious video shows reporter working from home interrupted by shirtless dad

Updated: Apr 03, 2020, 13:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The woman tweeted the video on Twitter of the hilarious moment when she was recording for a segment in the kitchen of her house and her father walked in on her while pulling a T-shirt over his head

A screengrab of the video posted by Jessica Lang on Twitter
The ongoing Coronavirus outbreak has forced many offices to provide work from home facilities to professionals. And even though working from home may sound like a dream, it is not easy. Blunders are bound to happen when people are working from home. And this reporter learned the qualm of working from home the hard way when her report was interrupted by her shirtless father who walked into her frame.

The woman Jessica Lang, a resident of Florida who works with the Suncoast News Network posted a video on Twitter of the hilarious moment when she was recording for a segment in the kitchen of her house and her father walked in on her while pulling a T-shirt over his head. According to a report in the Daily Mail, the incident happened last week Lang was working from her home and she was being filmed by her mother.

Lang posted the video with the caption as, “Work from home they said, it’ll be fine

The video posted on Twitter on Sunday garnered over 545,700 views with more than 12,800 likes and was retweeted more than 1,700 times. In the comments received in the video, users posted how they could relate with her, apart from posting hilarious reactions.

What do you think of the video?

