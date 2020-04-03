Hilarious video shows reporter working from home interrupted by shirtless dad

A screengrab of the video posted by Jessica Lang on Twitter

The ongoing Coronavirus outbreak has forced many offices to provide work from home facilities to professionals. And even though working from home may sound like a dream, it is not easy. Blunders are bound to happen when people are working from home. And this reporter learned the qualm of working from home the hard way when her report was interrupted by her shirtless father who walked into her frame.

The woman Jessica Lang, a resident of Florida who works with the Suncoast News Network posted a video on Twitter of the hilarious moment when she was recording for a segment in the kitchen of her house and her father walked in on her while pulling a T-shirt over his head. According to a report in the Daily Mail, the incident happened last week Lang was working from her home and she was being filmed by her mother.

Lang posted the video with the caption as, “Work from home they said, it’ll be fine

Work from home they said, it’ll be fine they said. pic.twitter.com/e2eK6IH6r5 — Jessica Lang (@jessdlang) March 28, 2020

The video posted on Twitter on Sunday garnered over 545,700 views with more than 12,800 likes and was retweeted more than 1,700 times. In the comments received in the video, users posted how they could relate with her, apart from posting hilarious reactions.

This is the greatest! — Allie Mac Kay (@alliemackay) March 29, 2020

Happened to me last week suddenly my ðÂÂÂ appears in the bottom right corner. I instantly patted him out of habit, we didn't get the job. Oh well. ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — LaTonyaðÂÂÂðÂÂ£BloodsawðÂÂ¶ (@LaTonyaBloodsaw) March 29, 2020

I needed this laugh! watching over and over — allisonbsalerno (@allisonbsalerno) March 28, 2020

Lol this made my morning ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ — Grisel Cardona (@CardonaGrisel) March 29, 2020

That is so funny..but typically of a father... — Ken Larrabee (@ken_larrabee) March 28, 2020

The grown up version of this meme pic.twitter.com/CMrOvryAEZ — underscore (@the_under_score) March 29, 2020

God bless your dad. Poor guy was terrified of the wrath! ðÂÂÂðÂ¤£ — Sutton Counseling Services (@services_sutton) March 28, 2020

Good work dad! Dont stop embarrassing yo kids ! Ever. #dadlife — jason e jordan (@jasonejordan2) March 29, 2020

What do you think of the video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates