Hilary Duff adapts to the new normal, says, 'some days are better than others'

Hilary Duff, 32, opened up about being stuck at home with her little ones during the lockdown. The actor is a mother to two kids — eight-year-old Luca, whom she shares with ex Mike Comrie, and a year-old Banks with husband Matthew Koma.

Duff admitted that "some days are better than others" and added, "I obviously want things to go back to normal, but I'm not fighting it. When school was ending, I panicked wondering how am I going to keep my son entertained all day." Since then, however, the star has found ways to keep her kids occupied.

She further said, "My kids, it was different having them so far apart, and it's been a beautiful thing to watch my son play with my daughter every day and, like, actually want to, you know? I was worried that they wouldn't have anything in common, but he's so good to her and she's obsessed with him. So, that's been a bonus. I'm not working and as tired as I get by them by the end of the day ... there's so many moments where I feel so grateful to watch their bond and have uninterrupted family time."

