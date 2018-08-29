Hilary Duff celebrates 15th anniversary of Metamorphosis

hollywood

Hilary Duff shared a series of videos on her Instagram account on Tuesday to commemorate the milestone of her second studio album Metamorphosis

Hilary Duff

Actress Hilary Duff has remembered a major milestone in her musical career with the 15th anniversary of her album Metamorphosis.

The pregnant singer and "Younger" actress, 30, shared a series of videos on her Instagram account on Tuesday to commemorate the milestone of her second studio album "Metamorphosis", which was released on August 26, 2003, reports people.com.

"'Metamorphosis' 15 year anniversary. Where the hell has the time gone? tell me your favorite song," Duff wrote in the caption.

"So, a couple of days ago was the 15th anniversary of my very first record Metamorphosis. I can't believe it's been 15 years. I can't believe how many people bought that record and loved that record," the mother-to-be said in the first clip.

In her second video, she thanked those who listened to the music she created back then.

"I wanted to send out a big thank you to everyone for supporting me in something that was really scary to accomplish something in some place that I didn't necessarily feel comfortable with, which was music," she said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever