Hilary Duff declares she's not secretly married

Contrary to speculation, actor Hilary Duff says she has not exchanged vows with Matthew Koma in a secret ceremony. The pair made headlines last month when Koma referred to Duff as his "wife" on Instagram. Now, Duff is setting the record straight on her relationship status with Koma. "No, we are not secretly married, but we are basically married. So you know, sometimes those little things slip out," she said when asked about the speculation.

Duff and Koma got engaged in May, but haven't started wedding planning yet. "We're excited and we're torn between, 'Are we just going to go to the Mayel and do it?' or 'Are we going to have a little more thought put into it?' I think our families would kill us [if we eloped]. And we want the kids to be involved," she said.

