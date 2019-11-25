Hilary Duff is all smiles as she shops with daughter Banks Violet Bair

On Saturday, Hillary Duff, who is busy with the "Lizzie McGuire" reboot, directed most of her attention to her one-year-old daughter Banks during a casual shopping stroll through Beverly Hills, reports dailymail.co.uk.

At one point during their shopping time, she took Banks out of the stroller and helped give her a pointer or two on how to walk.

The actress kept it casual and showed off her curves in black leggings with a white T-shirt under an olive-green jacket. She completed her look with a pair of dark sunglasses, black sneakers and her long blonde hair was pulled back into a top bun.

Later in the afternoon, Duff took to her Instagram Story and shared some video clips and pictures of the pair enjoying some alone time at home.

