Hilary Duff is pregnant
"Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited (sic)," she wrote. The announcement comes just a few days after her sister, Haylie Duff, gave birth to a baby girl
Hilary Duff is expecting a baby girl with beau Matthew Koma. She took to social media to make the announcement.
"Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited (sic)," she wrote. The announcement comes just a few days after her sister, Haylie Duff, gave birth to a baby girl.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sonam Kapoor's adorable childhood pictures will make you go 'Aww'