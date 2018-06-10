Hilary Duff is pregnant

"Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited (sic)," she wrote. The announcement comes just a few days after her sister, Haylie Duff, gave birth to a baby girl

Hilary Duff with beau Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff is expecting a baby girl with beau Matthew Koma. She took to social media to make the announcement.



"Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited (sic)," she wrote. The announcement comes just a few days after her sister, Haylie Duff, gave birth to a baby girl.

