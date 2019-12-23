Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma tie knot in private do
he wedding ceremony was held in the backyard of Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's Beverly Hills home
Hollywood star Hilary Duff has officially wedded singer-songwriter Matthew Koma in a private ceremony attended by a select guest list that included their children, Luca and Banks.
The wedding ceremony was held in the backyard of the couple's Beverly Hills home, reports vulture.com
The super-exclusive invitee list included Hilary's sister, actress Haylie Duff. Close friend, singer-songwriter Mandy Moore, was there, too, along with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, who performed at the reception.
View this post on Instagram
For her bridal wardrobe, Hilary opted for a Jenny Packham gown. She posted her official picture on Instagram with a one-word caption: "This."
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe