Hilary Duff reveals she is over her pregnancy and ready for the baby

Hollywood Actor Hillary Duff is ready to welcome her baby daughter. Discussing her pregnancy in an interview with People, Duff said that she is a little over her pregnancy at this point and is ready for the baby to come.

Duff's soon-to-arrive daughter is her first child with boyfriend Matthew Koma. She has a baby boy who she shares with shares her ex-husband Mike Comrie. Talking about how being pregnant for the second time is different from the first time, The former Lizzie McGuire star said that it is awesome to have another kid to focus on because she is not constantly focusing on every little ache and pain she feels. She also said that unlike the last time, she does not google things right away and knows what is going on.

Talking about her son Luca Cruz Comrie and how she maintains the balance between her career and her personal life, she said that if she flies home every weekend to make it to his soccer games and then travels back to New York for her work.

