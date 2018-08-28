Hilary Swank shares wedding album

hollywood

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider began dating in 2016 after Swank broke-up with a professional Columbian tennis player, Ruben Torres

Hilary Swank with boyfriend Philip Schneider

Academy Award winner Hilary Swank, who entered into wedlock with boyfriend Philip Schneider on August 21, shared photographs from her fairytale wedding on Instagram yesterday. She wrote, "It happened...my dream came true. I married the man of my dreams in the middle of an enchanting redwood grove with all our loved ones around, including my rescue, Kai [her pet dog] as our ring bearer."

Swank's father walked her down the aisle before giving her hand to Schneider, a social venture entrepreneur. They held the wedding in at the Saint Lucia Preserve in California, owing to her father's lung condition. The Million Dollar Baby star wore an Atelier dress designed by Elie Saab, made of Chantilly lace, silk chiffon and organza silk.

Mariska Hargitay, best friend of the bride, was Swank's matron of honour. Swank and Schneider were apparently introduced to each other by actor Misha Collins's wife Vicki. The couple began dating in 2016 after Swank broke-up with a professional Columbian tennis player, Ruben Torres.

