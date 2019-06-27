Hill and sea view

things-to-do

A trail in Malabar Hill will reveal mythological stories about the SoBo neighbourhood

Malabar Hills

Many Mumbaikars and tourists would only look at Malabar Hill as a hip, upmarket neighbourhood in SoBo known for its high-rises and Page 3 residents. However, the folks at Raconteur Tours are keen to share a different side to this area.

The tour will be peppered with anecdotes and trivia about the history and mythological tales associated with Malabar Hill that was known for its thick forest cover where panthers and tigers roamed were spotted. The trail will pass by Giragum Chowpatty and take a spiritual break at Teen Batti, a Jain temple, where participants will be given insights into Jainism.

The trail will continue towards Hanging Gardens that will offer a beautiful aerial view of Marine Drive, commonly referred to as the Queen's Necklace. After the long walk, participants can unwind over a glass of beer at a popular Kemp's Corner brewery.

On: June 29, 4 pm onwards

At: Doolally Taproom, 135, 1st floor, Kwality House, August Kranti Marg, Kemps Corner

Call: 48931314

Log on to: doolally.in

Cost: Rs 999

