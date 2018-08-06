Hillary Clinton campaign colluded with Russians, alleges Donald Trump

international

President Donald Trump today alleged that the Hillary Clinton campaign colluded with Russians in the 2016 presidential polls, a charge he himself has been fending against since winning the elections.

"Collusion with Russia was very real. Hillary Clinton and her team 100 per cent colluded with the Russians, and so did Adam Schiff who is on tape trying to collude with what he thought was Russians to obtain compromising material on DJT (Donald J Trump)," he tweeted.

It is a first time Trump has said that there was Russian interference in the presidential polls but alleged they colluded with the Hillary Campaign and not his team, as his detractors have been alleging.

"We also know that Hillary Clinton paid through a law firm, eventually Kremlin-connected sources, to gather info on Donald Trump," he alleged.

His tweets comes amidst investigations by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, a former FBI director, into the allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections and collusion with the Trump campaign.

The US President has denied the allegation.

Trump met with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland last month and later in a joint press conference with the Russian President, he dismissed his own intelligence chiefs' conclusion that Putin himself oversaw the effort to damage Clinton.

Trump has repeatedly branded the Mueller probe a "witch hunt".

