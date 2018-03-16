Hillary Clinton has disdain for those who voted for Trump, say White House

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton who lost the 2016 presidential race has a disdain for Americans who voted for the eventual winner, Donald Trump, the White House has said



Hillary Clinton

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton who lost the 2016 presidential race has a disdain for Americans who voted for the eventual winner, Donald Trump, the White House has said.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders yesterday slammed the then Democratic presidential nominee for her remarks at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai over the weekend in which she blamed the "backward parts of the US" for her loss in the election. "I think that's a perfect example of why Hillary Clinton is not in the White House," Sanders told reporters at her daily news conference.

"She is completely disconnected from the American public, and certainly, I think, shows her disdain for the millions and millions of Americans who came out and voted, and supported President Trump, and still support him today," Sanders said. Speaking at the recently-concluded 'India Today Conclave' in Mumbai, Clinton suggested that those people who supported Trump did so because they didn't like black people getting rights, women getting jobs or Indian-Americans succeeding more than them.

"You know, you didn't like black people getting rights. You don't like women, you know, getting jobs. You don't want to see that Indian-American succeeding more than you are. Whatever your problem is, I'm going to solve it," Clinton said during the India Today Conclave 2018.

"If you look at the map of the US, there's all that red in the middle where Trump won. I win the coasts, I win Illinois, I win Minnesota, places like that," Clinton said.

"What the map doesn't show you is that I won the places that represent two-thirds of America's gross domestic product. So I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward. And his whole campaign, 'Make America Great Again', was looking backwards," she alleged. Clinton has received backlash from several quarters for her comments. Many Indian-Americans have opposed the comments. The Wall Street Journal in an editorial slammed her and now the Democratic party appears to be distancing itself from her statement which has now gone viral on the social media.

Democratic senator Claire McCaskill said that's no way to talk about voters. "I think they were expressing their frustration with the status quo. I may not have agreed with their choice, but I certainly respect them. And I don't think that's the way you should talk about any voter, especially ones in my state," McCaskill said. Trump's top advisor Kellyanne Conway also took exception to Clinton's remarks.

"The idea that I, or other women like me, have to ask our husbands how to vote, it's really a joke. Particularly since this country knows who you are, first and foremost, because of who you married," she told Fox news in an interview on Thursday.

"Stop pretending you're a feminist, you're for equality, you're for fairness for women, and then running around accusing us of checking with our husbands and significant others before we vote," she said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever