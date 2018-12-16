Hilton to open a hotel in Bengaluru by 2021

national

Global hospitality chain Hilton signed an agreement with Kalyani Hospitality Pvt. Ltd to open a hotel 'Double Tree' at the city's commercial micro-market Whitefield by the first quarter of 2021.

The hotel will be ideally located to serve as the central hub for business functions as well as host business travelers and guests from within the city. At DoubleTree members can check-in, choose and access their room using a Digital Key using HiltonHonors mobile app.

The hotel once completed will have 183 rooms and suites to cater to the needs of both business and leisure travelers. It will have banquet spaces, fitness amenities, outdoor swimming pool, restaurant, a bar, and a roof-top lounge.

'We are happy to mark our presence in Whitefield, which is an important commercial hub of the city. Our partnership with Kalyani Group reinforces our promise to expand our portfolio in India and offer Hilton guests more opportunities to experience the warmth of Hilton hospitality across multiple locations,' said Navjit Ahluwalia, Senior Vice President, and Country Head, Hilton India.

'We are delighted to partner with Hilton to provide world-renowned hospitality within a business-friendly environment. Owing to its location within the fastest growing commercial micro market in Bengaluru, the hotel will become a preferred choice of travelers with diverse requirements. We have strong plans to replicate our success in the commercial office segment into the hospitality sector,' said A Mohan Raju, Chairman and Managing Director of Kalyani Group.

'The signing of this agreement reiterates our long-term commitment to India as a strategically important market,' said Guy Phillips, Senior Vice President, Development, Asia and Australasia, Hilton.

'DoubleTree by Hilton is rapidly scaling its presence across the APAC region and we are delighted to partner with Kalyani Group to continue with this momentum in India.'

Bengaluru is one of the fastest growing cities in India and according to a recent report, is expected to become the largest branded hotel market in the country in the next five years.

