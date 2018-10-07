Hima Das ecstatic after meeting Farhan Akhtar
India's newest sprint sensation Hima Das posted a picture with actor-director Farhan Akhtar, who has played the role of legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh in the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, on social media on Saturday.
Das tweeted: "It was a real pleasure to meet you @FarOutAkhtar and thanks for all the motivational talks. Thanks @FarOutAkhtar bhaiya." To which, Akhtar replied: "Pleasure was all mine. All the best." Sports biopics being the flavour of the season, do we foresee another film made on Das's life?
