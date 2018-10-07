Search

Hima Das ecstatic after meeting Farhan Akhtar

Oct 07, 2018, 08:30 IST | A Correspondent

Hima Das and with Farhan Akhtar

India's newest sprint sensation Hima Das posted a picture with actor-director Farhan Akhtar, who has played the role of legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh in the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, on social media on Saturday.

Das tweeted: "It was a real pleasure to meet you @FarOutAkhtar and thanks for all the motivational talks. Thanks @FarOutAkhtar bhaiya." To which, Akhtar replied: "Pleasure was all mine. All the best." Sports biopics being the flavour of the season, do we foresee another film made on Das's life?

This is how Zaheer Khan won Sagarika Ghatge's heart

