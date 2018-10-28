Hima Das enjoys jhakaas company with Anil Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav

other-sports

Hima Das posted these pictures on social media with Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav while flying from Mumbai to Chandigarh, yesterday

Hima Das

India's athletics sensation Hima Das, who was in Mumbai to attend an awards function, posted these pictures on social media with Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav yesterday. "Have grown up seeing movies of my all time favourites from Bollywood @AnilKapoor sir & @rajpalofficial sir but today travelled with them from Mumbai to Chandigarh was really a great experience and moment for me. Thank you sirs for the motivation," she tweeted. That's jhakaas, we say!

Nicknamed the "Dhing Express", is an Indian sprint runner from the state of Assam. She holds the current Indian national record in 400 metres with a timing of 50.79 s that she clocked at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. She is the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in a track event at the IAAF World U20 Championships.

