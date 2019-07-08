Hima Das sprints to second international gold inside a week

other-sports

Hima Das bagged her second international gold after she won the women's 200m race at the Kutno Athletics Meet

Hima Das

Ace sprinter Hima Das bagged her second international gold inside a week after she won the women's 200m race at the Kutno Athletics Meet in Poland on Sunday.

Braving a sore back, the sprinter from Assam clocked 23.97 seconds to win the gold while Kerala runner V.K. Vismaya grabbed silver with a timing of 24.06 seconds.

National record holder Muhammed Anas also won gold in the men's 200m race with a timing of 21.18 seconds.

On July 4, Hima had clocked 23.65 seconds to bag the gold in her first competitive 200m race of the year at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix, also in Poland. Vismaya had finished third in that race with a personal best time of 23.75 seconds.

World junior champion Hima has a personal best of 23.10 seconds, which she clocked last year.

