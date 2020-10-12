Himachal CM tests positive for coronavirus

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. His condition is stable.

"This morning he showed some symptoms of the virus and a test was conducted. He has been diagnosed positive and is under home quarantine," the Chief Minister's Office said.

"For the past one week, he had been in isolation at home after he came in contact with someone who later tested positive for coronavirus," he added.

The Chief Minister is in home isolation as a precautionary measure since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's day-long visit to inaugurate the Atal Tunnel beneath the Rohtang Pass in Kullu district on October 3.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever