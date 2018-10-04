Himachal CM meets Narendra Modi, seeks relief for rain-induced losses

national

Jai Ram Thakur requested Narendra Modi to depute an inter-ministerial team to assess the losses, besides providing interim relief for the damage caused by the rain

Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and apprised him of the losses incurred by the state during the monsoon season. He requested Modi to depute an inter-ministerial team to assess the losses, besides providing interim relief for the damage caused by the rain.

The Chief Minister also sought the construction of a defence airport in the state keeping in view its strategic location, an official statement said. He said the Airport Authority of India has conducted a survey of the land at Naagchala in Mandi district and found the site fit for constructing an airport.

The Indian Air Force has been looking for a safe airstrip adjoining the Pathankot airbase. Thakur said the airport could also be used for civil purposes. Modi assured Thakur of prompt action on the demands, the statement added.

