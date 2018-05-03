Himachal government to submit report on official's murder on May 3

The accused, Vijay Singh, is still on the run. Police said they have formed teams to arrest him



Police personnel carry the body of Shail Bala Sharma for post-mortem at IGMC hospital. Pic/PTI

A day after a woman assistant town planner was shot dead during an anti-encroachment drive in Kasauli town, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said a status report will be submitted in the apex court on Thursday. The accused, Vijay Singh, is still on the run. Police said they have formed teams to arrest him.

"It's a sad incident. We will submit a status report in the (Supreme Court) on Thursday," Thakur told the media. The divisional commissioner of Shimla would investigate the killing of Shail Bala Sharma, he added. The apex court took suo motu cognizance of her killing when she had gone to supervise the demolition of unauthorised construction of 13 guesthouses and resorts in line with a Supreme Court directive.

Killed on the spot

Sharma was shot dead and a labourer injured when Narayani Guest House owner Vijay Kumar allegedly fired three rounds at them

Two bullets hit Sharma, killing her on the spot

Labourer Gulab Singh also received a gunshot injury

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever