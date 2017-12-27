Himachal govt orders lowering of pension age, removal of non-official board members

The newly constituted Himachal Pradesh cabinet today approved lowering the age for providing social security pension, from 80 years to 70 years, along with removal of chairpersons/vice chairpersons and non-official members of boards and corporations

Shimla: The newly constituted Himachal Pradesh cabinet today approved lowering the age for providing social security pension, from 80 years to 70 years, along with removal of chairpersons/vice chairpersons and non-official members of boards and corporations with immediate effect.



Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

The cabinet meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, also announced that income would be no criteria for extending social security benefits to persons above age of 70 years.

The cabinet also decided to hold the first session of state Assembly at Dharamsala from January 9 to 12 in which newly elected MLAs would take oath and the election of Speaker would be held.

The state government also issued directions to put on hold the entire recruitment process being carried outside the purview of HP Public Service Commission and Staff Selection Commission.

In another decision, the BJP government decided to review the decisions taken by the previous government during past six months. It also decided to constitute a sub-committee to look into the problems created by wild and stray animals.

The chief minister thanked the people of the state, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing faith in the newly-formed government.

Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh congratulated Thakur and hoped that the present government would honour the developmental programmes started by the Congress regime.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by mid-day online. This story is published from a syndicated feed